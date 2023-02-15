WEST BEND — The West Bend Business Improvement District (BID) Façade Grant Committee awarded a total of $50,000 in grants to Gajur “Guli” Elmazi and Beth Rose for façade improvements along the Milwaukee River.
According to the release, Elmazi, who owns Sal’s Pizzeria at 161 N. Main Street, and Rose, who owns 149-155 N. Main Street, will collaborate on the design and construction of their proposed projects.
“Project activities will include new balconies, windows, flood-proof doors, stairways, molding, façade paneling, and much more,” said the release. “Each project will be subject to final plan approvals.”
The grant was funded by $25,000 the BID Board had budgeted, and an additional $25,000 from Pick Heaters, Inc.
“I’m a hometown girl and I’m proud to make this investment in the community,” said Prudy Pick-Hway, Pick Heaters, Inc. chairman of the board, in the release. “I’m so happy to see the city embrace our riverfront and improve the downtown. Thanks to each of the property owners for making this investment in their buildings.”
“We are pleased to award these two significant projects with the maximum amount because of their tremendous impact,” said Committee Chairman and District 2 Alderman Mark Allen in the release. “Thank you to Prudy Pick-Hway and Pick Heaters for making it possible to award each applicant $25,000.”
The BID Façade Grant Committee met two weeks ago and selected the four qualifying projects to receive façade grants to improve building exteriors in the downtown area.
Only five projects were submitted for façade grants this cycle. The one project not selected for a grant was a residential property that the committee suggested apply for renovation funding through other avenues.
The BID Façade Grant Program (FGP) is designed to provide an incentive for private sector improvement of commercial buildings in West Bend’s Downtown Business Improvement District, according to the city. The FGP program aims to make renovation efforts more affordable by providing matching grant funds up to 50 percent. The program is geared toward façade projects that protect the historic integrity of the building and improve the overall appearance of the downtown area, according to the city.
Members of the BID Facade Grant Committee included Allen, Peggy Fischer, Tony Koebel, Jessica Wildes and Jim Reinke.