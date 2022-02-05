WEST BEND – TeamEscape 262 in Menomonee Falls will open West Bend Axe and Escape this month, offering a unique combination of axe throwing and escape room action.
“Axe throwing lounges and escape rooms are the craze around the world,” said partner Steve Gill. “This is a unique and exhilarating experience. We are excited about the Axe and Escape combos we will be able to offer.”
West Bend Axe and Escape will offer five axe-throwing lanes under the supervision of an axe master. In addition, there will be one escape room available.
Customers are encouraged to reserve a time online as axe throwing lanes fill up quickly, although walk-ins are allowed. Axe lane rentals are 75 minutes and can hold up to four people per lane. Both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.
Axe throwing is open for ages 12 and up with adult supervision. A liability release waiver is required and can be completed online or in-store.
West Bend Axe and Escape is located inside the Paradise Pavilion at 1640 S. Main St.