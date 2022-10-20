WEST BEND — The West Bend Area Chamber of Commerce (WBACC) announced that they will support both the Washington County Anti-Crime Plan and Moraine Part Technical College (MPTC) referendums that will be on the Nov. 8 general election ballot in Washington County.
In letters to Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis and MPTC President Bonnie Baerwald, the WBACC listed several reasons for their support.
According to the letter to Schulteis, the WBACC supports the Washington County Anti-Crime Plan Referendum because there has been a 61 percent growth in the population of Washington County, but not in the sheriff’s office to correspond to the population growth, Washington County is not “immune to the increasing levels of crime occurring in nearby counties,” businesses don’t invest in “dangerous” communities and due to the property tax levy dropping $500,000 in 2023 budget already, the increase in spending, if the referendum is approved, would still “result in an estimated savings of $27 annually for a home valued at $300,000.”
The Anti-Crime Plan Referendum is for a $3.6 million increase in the tax levy to fund 30-and-a-half new positions across multiple departments in the sheriff’s office.
“Currently, Washington County is safe, welcoming and attractive to business,” said WBACC President and CEO Toni Gumina in the letter to Schulteis. “In supporting this referendum, the Chamber is advocating to maintain that safety to retain and attract business and industry, which in turn supports the quality of life for its residents.”
According to the letter to Baerwald, the WBACC supports the MPTC referendum because, according to a Quarterly Census of Employment Wages, “there are expected to be be more than 14,000 manufacturing jobs open over the next 10 years,” and, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association’s 2022 Health Care Workforce Report, registered nursing vacancy rates have hit double digits for the first time since 2005.
The MPTC referendum would increase district property taxes by $21 per $100,000 of home value per year for facility upgrades at MPTC campuses, including the West Bend campus.
“By supporting this referendum, we are advocating for local, state-of-the-art, educational options to better prepare the current and future workforce for the rigors of evolving technology and to address workforce shortages that are here and on the horizon,” said Gumina in the letter. “Additionally, the enhanced facilities will offer the district a competitive edge that may be used to attract students and new business to the area.”
According to the letters, the mission of the WBACC is to foster a thriving business environment, and these two referendums align with their mission.