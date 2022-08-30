West Bend Chamber welcomes Vitas Healthcare

WEST BEND — The West Bend Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Vitas Healthcare, an in-home hospice and palliative care company that currently serves Washington County residents, as they prepare to open a new office on the area in the next year.
Vitas, based out of Miami, Florida, has been serving Southeast Wisconsin residents for nearly 25 years, and in Washington County for nearly 20 years, according to Director of Marketing Development Megan Federighe.
One of the goals of Vitas is to bring hospice and palliative care into the home, as taking someone who is in need of hospice care and putting them into an unfamiliar environment, like a hospice center, can be a very traumatizing event for them and affect them negatively, according to General Manager Carrie Schepp.
Because of this and Vitas’s person-centered approach to hospice, it isn’t uncommon to see patients outlast their hospice care and get better, Federighe added.
The company employs local residents and volunteers to take care of patients and families in the area, and has seen a recent uptick in recruitment and hiring of employees from Washington County, according to Schepp.
Currently, the closest Vitas office is located at 12000 W Park Place Suite 200 in Milwaukee, just on the other side of the Menomonee Falls border, according to Schepp. But, a new office will be added to the West Bend area to better serve residents in the northern part of Vitas Healthcare’s territory.
Vitas currently serves residents in Washington, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Walworth, Jefferson, Kenosha, Racine, Dodge and Sheboygan Counties.