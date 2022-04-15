MADISON - Federal Tool & Engineering LLC is one of 26 Wisconsin manufacturers who have been named finalists for the 33rd Annual Manufacturer of the Year (MOTY) Awards.
According to a news release, the finalists were selected because they “showcase the strength and vibrancy of the manufacturing sector that sustains high-wage, family-supporting careers.” The release states that manufacturing contributes more than $63 billion to the state’s economy and makes up almost 20% of the state’s gross domestic product.
Grand Award winners will be selected in four categories based on company size: Small Category (1-99 employees); Medium Category (100-249 employees); Large Category (250-499 employees); and Mega Category (500-plus employees).
Federal Tool & Engineering LLC is competing in the small business category against Centrifuge-Systems, LLC — Kenosha; Colby Metal, Inc. — Colby; Industrial Nameplate, Inc. D.B.A. STRYKER — Appleton; and Wisconsin Lightning Lab, Inc. — Fond du Lac.
Another Washington County business, MGS Mfg. Group Inc. of Germantown is competing in the large category.
Additional information can be found online at www.wimoty.com.