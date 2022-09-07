WEST BEND — The Downtown Business Improvement District Board announced its $103,084 budget for next year and downtown West Bend marketing plans amid Main Street road construction scheduled for 2023.
The BID Board approved the 2023 operation plan on Tuesday. In addition to promoting the downtown, the board makes recommendations to the West Bend Common Council.
The operating budget is funded by special assessments charged to properties in the district, according to the operational plan document shared at the BID Board meeting.
“The rate is still the same, of $3 per $1,000 of assessed value,” Jessica Wildes, West Bend marketing and communications director and BID executive director, said.
According to the 2023 operating plan, that budget will include $15,000 for landscaping and street cleaning; $20,000 for marketing; $25,000 for facade grants; $20,000 for holiday décor; $10,000 for future projects; $8,000 for electricity; $700 for administrative BID costs; $273 for an audit; and $4,111 for contingencies.
The budget did not offer greater detail than the category of spending.
“Keep in mind this budget is pretty vague,” BID Board President Mike Husar said.
“If we get it really specific, then every time we want to make a change we have to go back to the council to get approval. So it’s kept vague purposefully, so that we can control and move the money where we feel fit within these categories,” Husar continued.
The 2023 operating plan also noted the BID Board will allocate $200,000 for contribution to the Main Street project. Husar noted that the money will not be for the road construction itself, but for add-ons like landscaping, lighting and other streetscape items.
2023 marketing
The BID Board briefly discussed marketing plans for next year.
“I just want to make sure that that’s a priority for this organization next year,” board member Peggy Fischer said.
Husar said that he felt next year’s marketing through the BID Board should all be done for downtown access during the Main Street reconstruction project occurring in 2023, not for events or programs of individual businesses. He said getting information on the project out to the public, notifying people of what is happening when, and how to continue accessing all downtown businesses and similar items should be the priority.
Other members of the BID Bord expressed general agreement with that goal of marketing in 2023. They discussed forming a committee for 2023 marketing, to include BID Board members and representatives from downtown retail, restaurant, building owners and possibly interested citizens.
Holiday decorations
For the winter holiday decoration this year, Wildes said the installation timeline is on track. She noted the focus on the upcoming roadwork has delayed changes for another year.
“We did explore some ideas for new decorations, but are sort of on hold with them at this time,” Wildes said.
Husar said one change will be that the downtown Christmas tree will be 6 feet taller than last year, reaching 36 feet