WEST BEND — West Bend Mayor Christophe Jenkins attended the Wisconsin Chinese Chamber of Commerce 2023 New Year’s Party over the weekend, where he was recognized for his “magnetic personality” as a mayor.
On Saturday, Jenkins joined community and business leaders from across the state in Wauwatosa at the Renaissance Milwaukee West Hotel to celebrate the New Year and minority businesses in Wisconsin.
Other leaders in attendance at the event include State Rep. Rick Gundrum R-Slinger, and Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.
In 2022, Governor Tony Evers awarded Wisconsin Chinese Chamber of Commerce (WCCC) $1.4 million in grant funds to support small businesses in Wisconsin communities. This amount was part of a larger $57 million commitment over three years from the Department of Administration’s Diverse Business Assistance grants program to invest in Chambers of Commerce and organizations serving historically marginalized groups like veterans and people of color.
The WCCC chose to focus its support on digital marketing businesses and used the New Year’s party as a venue to recognize prominent businesses in that category. The celebration included a WCCC awards ceremony and the naming of the WCCC top 10 digital marketing companies among Wisconsin minority businesses.
Jenkins spoke at the event and was awarded with a “Mayor with Magnetic Personality” certificate.
The event featured performances from multiple cultural communities, including a Chinese lion dance, Japanese drums, Korean taekwondo, a Hmong dance, and a Native American dance, among others. A live orchestra also performed.
The WCCC was established in 2017 and now includes almost 80 business members statewide.