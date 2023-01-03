West Bend Mutual Insurance announces new chief operating officer

WEST BEND – West Bend Mutual Insurance Company recently announced the appointment and promotion of Dave Ertmer to chief operating officer.
Having joined West Bend in 2009 as director of worker’s compensation claims, Ertmer’s industry background includes almost three decades of insurance experience and strategic leadership.
In 2011, Ertmer was promoted to vice president–claims, responsible for all claims operations across the enterprise. In 2019, Ertmer then moved to the senior vice president–claims positions.
“As we continue toward achieving our strategic goals, we are taking the necessary steps to introduce the COO role to our leadership team,” said Kevin Steiner, CEO of West Bend Mutual Insurance. “This new position will be instrumental to our operational performance and ensure we’re positioned for the future.”
As COO, Ertmer will continue to lead claims operations and have expanded responsibilities overseeing the business operations. Additionally, he will lead the company’s long-term initiatives and goals, including emerging technologies and innovation, according to a company press release.
'Dave has a proven leadership track record in operational excellence and effectiveness, coupled with a strong desire to drive strategy and execution,” said Rob Jacques, president of West Bend Mutual Insurance. “We look forward to Dave’s continued contribution and dedication to our associates, operational excellence, growth, and profitability.”