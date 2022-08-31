West Bend Mutual Insurance announces new VP of Claims Operations

WEST BEND — West Bend Mutual Insurance announced Monday that Leslie DiMaggio will become their new vice president of claims operations.
DiMaggio brings over 20 years of experience in senior-level operations and insurance technology expertise to the position, according to a press release.
As the new vice president of claims operations, DiMaggio will oversee shared services, organize business resources and lead the analytics and product teams, according to the release.
Before working for West Bend Mutual Insurance, Dimaggio spent over two years at Kemper as the VP of IT, and nine years at Atlas Financial where she was one of the founding partners of the company.