WEST BEND — West Bend Mutual Insurance announced that it made the 2022 Ward’s 50 group of top-performing property and casualty insurers for the eighth year in a row, on Monday.
West Bend Mutual Insurance was on of 3,000 companies to make the list, and was recognized for its financial results in the areas of safety, consistency and performance over a five-year period from 2017-21, according to the release.
“Being included again in the Ward’s 50 list of top property and casualty insurers in the U.S. is a great honor for us,” said Kevin Steiner, president and CEO. “I extend my thanks to our associates for their outstanding performance and to the independent agents who represent West Bend Mutual Insurance Company, who are why we’ve achieved this success.”
The Ward Group evaluates key safety, consistency and performance measurements and tests when compiling its list of top-performing companies, according to the release.