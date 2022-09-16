WEST BEND — West Bend Mutual Insurance announced that they have named in the annual Best Places to Work in Insurance award program by Best Companies Group, which is based in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on Thursday.
West Bend Mutual was recognized for their performance in establishing workplaces that allow for employees to thrive, enjoy their work and grow, after results from Best Companies Group’s two-part survey were tabulated.
According to the release, Best Companies Group sends out a free two-part survey, with the first part being a questionnaire filled out by the company and the second part being a confidential employee survey.
“The recognition we continue to receive as a top workplace is very meaningful,” said Kevin Steiner, West Bend president and CEO, in the release. “We are responsible for creating and maintaining a positive workplace, but our associates are the driving force behind generating our great culture. I‘m grateful that our associates provide feedback that earns us top ranking for this award year after year. Congratulations to our over 1,500 associates who work daily to make West Bend Mutual Insurance Company a special place.”
According to the release, this year’s report from Best Companies Group features 100 companies, with some as small as 25 employees and others as large as 4,000 employees. The official results will be announced online at businessinsurance.com. West Bend Mutual Insurance has been providing insurance services to home, business and auto owners for 125 years, and currently has 1,500 independent insurance agencies covering 15 states.