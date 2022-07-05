WEST BEND — The West Bend Plan Commission will take up a new salon this week, as the proposed business is coming to the city for approval of a site plan to construct a new building and a conditional use permit to allow the business’s operation at a Barton location.
The Plan Commission is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. today. During that meeting, they will take up a conditional use permit application submitted by Kym Immel to operate a salon at the currently vacant lot on the corner of Jefferson Street and Barton Avenue.
The Plan Commission will also take up a site plan, for a 1,620-square-foot building to be constructed at that property which will house the salon. The parcel is zoned B-5, neighborhood office and service business.
In that zoning, the use of a salon is not permitted by right but requires a conditional use permit. The site plan’s approval, as recommended by staff, would be contingent on the conditional use permit’s approval, as the permit would need to be granted for the construction of the building to be usable for the salon.
According to city information on the site plan and permit submitted, the building proposed would be 1,620 square feet on a 021-acre parcel. The site plan included a parking lot for 10 parking stalls, including nine standard and one barrier- free stall.
“The building height, lot coverage, setbacks and open space conform to the zoning requirements,” according to a staff report on the site plan from West Bend Business and Development Planner James Reinke.
The site plan memo says the site would be fenced, to prevent headlights at the business from disturbing neighboring residences.
A separate memo from city staff for the conditional use permit stated the business’s typical hours of operation would be between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday and closed on Sundays.
The salon plan includes nine stylist chairs in the building, with a peak of four stylists working in a shift.
“All owners of property located within 200 feet of the conditional use request were notified of the public hearing, and as of this date, the planning staff have received no comments or inquires,” according to the report from Reinke.
The commission will also review a conditional use permit and site plan for a screened outdoor storage area at 2805 E. Progress Drive, in the planned business park district.