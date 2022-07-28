WEST BEND — West Bend Sausage Plus won the 2022 Reserve Champion for Jerky - Whole Muscle at the 2022 American Cured Meat Championships in Des Moines, Iowa, on July 16.
“I’m really proud of our team,” said West Bend Sausage Plus co-owner Ben Houle. “It was a team effort to win it, and we got a great staff here.”
The national competition, held by the American Association of Meat Processors, is the first that West Bend Sausage Plus has entered, according to Houle.
He added that while they entered multiple categories, winning the jerky category was special.
“It means a lot. You know, beef jerky is something that everybody loves,” said Houle. “So, to win in a category for such a well loved product, it makes me pretty proud.”
Before entering in the national competition this year, West Bend Sausage Plus had entered the Wisconsin Association of Meat Processors Awards competition, where they have won awards the past two years, according to Houle.
He added that the level of competition in both the Wisconsin and American Association of Meat Processor championships was similar due to many of the processors in each event being in Wisconsin.
“It’s similar to the national competition, but a little bit smaller. There’s really good competition in the [Wisconsin Association of Meat Processors Awards,]” said Houle. “A lot of the processors in the American [competition] are from the Milwaukee area and Wisconsin, a strong number of them.”
Houle also said that the national awards was a great experience, because of the people he met during the competition and the different things that West Bend Sausage Plus might be able to add to their business in the future.
“It was great. You met a lot of people that are doing the same things you are, like a lot of meat markets that are just like us,” said Houle. “They also have a vendor show where people sell things like hamburger patty machines, casings and spices, anything that you could want in our industry. So, that’s pretty cool to go see all the different things you could, in the future, incorporate in your business.”
For the present, however, Houle and West Bend Sausage Plus are focused on “providing the freshest cuts of meat available, handmade sausage, delicious deli, smokehouse, catering, spirits, and a wide selection of market specialties,” according to the West Bend Sausage Plus website.
That is until the American Association of Meat Processors Awards next year, which will be held in Charleston, South Carolina, where West Bend Sausage Plus will defend their title for the best jerky.
To try West Bend Sausage Plus’ award winning beef jerky, or any of their other cuts of meat, stop in their store at 1435 W Washington St. in West Bend.