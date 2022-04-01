West Bend to contribute $200,000 to Shopko site

WEST BEND — The Common Council is voting on a resolution Monday to transfer $200,000 from the General Fund to provide financial assistance for an economic development payment to renovate the former Shopko site.
The council will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers, 1115 S. Main St.
Per the developer’s agreement, the city will transfer the money to CORTA West Bend, LLC to renovate the vacant storefront, according to meeting documents. The council previously approved an economic development loan and developer’s agreement with the company on March 7, which described the grant for redevelopment of the site.
Earlier this month, the city announced that national retail outlets Five Below and Big Lots were secured as tenants for the building. Several days later, they announced that HomeGoods and Sierra would fill the remaining spots at the 94,000-squarefoot site. According to a press release from the city, the square footage of each retail location is Five Below at 8,600 square feet, Home-Goods at 22,500 square feet, Sierra at 20,000 square feet and Big Lots at 35,000 square feet.
CORTA closed on the vacant site on Dec. 27 and secured tenant leases and prepared plans for remodeling of the site, including an addition to the south end of the structure and the former garden center.
The Plan Commission will review a site plan from CORTA on Wednesday for the redevelopment. Construction is expected to begin this spring and be completed by the end of the year.
CORTA has redeveloped several other vacant Shopko properties in Wisconsin.
Washington County Brownfield Site Program (SRP) and the Economic Development Washington County (EDWC) also assisted with the financial feasibility of the project. As it stands, the site is considered a brownfield, or “an underutilized property for which the expansion, redevelopment or reuse may be complicated by the presence or potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant or contaminant,” according to a release.