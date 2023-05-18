WEST BEND — West Bend announced on Tuesday that it will be holding a tavern and restaurant meeting in the Police Classroom at City Hall, 1115 S. Main St., at 2 p.m. May 23.
According to a press release, West Bend Police Chief Timothy Dehring and City Clerk Lizbet Santana will advise downtown West Bend businesses on the use of sidewalk cafe permits during reconstruction.
An overview of alcohol, operators, extension-ofpremise and outdoor service- area permits also will be given during the meeting.
To view license permits, visit the city clerk page of West Bend’s website at tinyurl.com/42pk3w36.