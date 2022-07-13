WEST BEND — Walmart announced that the West Bend location will be one of 28 stores that will be remodeled this year in Wisconsin as they plan to invest $150 million in the state during 2022.
According to a release from Walmart, all remodeled stores will offer pickup, delivery and Express delivery (deliveries under two hours) to provide a more convenient experience for Walmart+ members.
“Our local stores have never been more important to the way we serve customers today and in the future,” said Shane Bourk, Walmart regional general manager, in the release. “Nearly 90% of the U.S. population lives within 10 miles of a Walmart, so whether someone is shopping instore, online, through mobile or Pick Up, our brick-and-mortar stores play a role in fulfilling those orders. These investments will make it easier for our stores and associates to get customers what they want, when they want it.” Other additions to the stores include new LED lighting and fixtures, refreshed interiors and exteriors, remodeled bathrooms, an added or refreshed mother’s room, expansion of departments and Walmart Pay (a touch free way to pay), according to the release.
Walmart remodels have already started in Wisconsin and Washington County with the Hartford Walmart, which was remodeled earlier this year and held its grand re-opening on June 4.