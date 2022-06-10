WEST BEND — Mavens on Main coffee shop and cafe, 243 N. Main St. in West Bend, has opened downtown with a soft opening this week featuring a limited menu.
“I’ve always said that if I had my own place it would be a coffee shop and cafe,” said Mavens on Main owner Staci Nielsen.
Now, her dream has come true.
“Honestly, I didn’t think that this opportunity would come so early,” Nielsen said. “I thought I was going to have to wait years and years.”
Mavens on Main features drip coffee, cold brew, espresso, tea, smoothies and baked goods. All sauces and syrups for the beverages are made inhouse, too. Nielsen said they will also be introducing breakfast hand pies Saturday during the farmers market in downtown West Bend.
After years of working in different restaurants in Milwaukee, and several years as a sous chef at Bibinger’s Bar and Restaurant in Slinger, Nielsen said she thought she was done in the restaurant industry.
“I was like, ‘I can’t do those late nights anymore,’” she said.
Nielsen then worked for Bittercube in Milwaukee until she was laid off due to COVID-19. At that time, she left the industry briefly.
“I started baking out of my home and started a custom baking business called the Sugar Maven,” Nielsen said. “I was looking for a kitchen to rent, and I knew they were opening (Saloon Royale) next to where Grasshopper used to be. … So, I reached out to them and asked what the plans were and they wanted to do a coffee shop.”
It was a perfect fit. “I loved this place when it was the Grasshopper, and then when I saw it sitting for so long I just thought it would be such a cool space,” Nielsen said.
While she loved the Grasshopper, which used to be open at the location, she always thought it was the perfect spot for a little French cafe, she said.
“It’s definitely something that’s needed down here. I believe that it’s such a cool downtown,” said Nielsen. “I’m excited just to bring something new down here. I feel like (West Bend) is on the up-and-up, and anything I can add to it is pretty awesome.”
Mavens on Main plans to hold its grand opening celebration in the beginning of July, according to Nielsen. But a date is still being settled on and updates will be posted on its Facebook page.
“We’re going to try to make it a big party,” Nielsen said.
Mavens on Main is open 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the weekends. But it will be open at 7 a.m. on Saturdays for the downtown farmers market.