WEST BEND — The Oaken Hogg, 111 North Main Street, announced on social media Monday that operations ceased over the weekend, but stated that they have something in store for the future.
“It's with a heavy heart that we had to close our doors this past weekend. But that's so we can bring you something even better,” the whiskey bar stated on Facebook. They also advised patrons to stay tuned for more information about upcoming events, and thanked them for their support.
The Oaken Hogg opened their doors in downtown West Bend during the summer of 2020. Owners David and Nicole Casper offered a variety of bourbons, as well as an assortment of craft cocktails, beer and wine.
David Casper previously told the Daily News that he hopes to make bourbon more accessible to people, and help patrons find a bourbon they like. “It can be a lot like wine; there’s so many different kinds out there, so many ways,” he said.
While most bourbon is produced in Kentucky, The Oaken Hogg also made it a goal to feature bourbon from Wisconsin.
The Daily News reached out to The Oaken Hogg for comment, but did not hear back before deadline.