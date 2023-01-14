MADISON — Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) announced that 26 finalists have been selected for the 34th annual Manufacturer of the Year (MOTY) Awards, which will be held on Feb. 16 at the Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee.
“As part of the state’s largest industry, Wisconsin’s 9,000 manufacturing companies employ nearly a half million people,” said the release. “Manufacturers produce $68 billion in economic output for the state each year. The finalists represent the diversity and power of Wisconsin’s manufacturing industry and highlight the high-wage, family-supporting careers within the sector.”
Of the 26 finalists, two, DACO Precision, Inc. (Kewaskum) and Federal Tool & Engineering LLC (West Bend), come from Washington County.
According to the release, both companies are finalists in the MOTY Small Category, which is for manufacturers with 99 or less employees.
“We’re absolutely thrilled to be part of the nomination! The credit certainly goes to our team and the culture we’ve created,” said DACO Precision, Inc. Vice President Austin Weber. “We’re honored to be part of this, and it would mean the world to the DACO team if we are awarded as a Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year.”
“I think it’s more a reflection on our workforce and our people. We’ve got some amazing, amazing people here,” said Federal Tool & Engineering LLC President and Owner David Tomczek. “When you look at their contributions both from a pure skillset standpoint and, equally important, what they bring to the culture of making each other, it’s the old story of the separate pieces brought together, they make it a much stronger organization. They’re amazing. I’m so happy for all of the workers here, to get that recognition as one of the best of the best in the state is pretty cool.”