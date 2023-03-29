To the editor: It seems that every time we’re going to the polls lately, we are stuck with a choice between the lesser of two evils. As a busy barber/hairdresser I hear about it all day. It’s been a strength of mine, also as an elected official, having such a diverse and broad representation of the West Bend constituency. With this in mind I try to stay informed on things that are outside the scope of what I do as an alderman. I’ve sat with both of our candidates for mayor, I've questioned them and the people I'm fortunate enough to have access to in my chair and the conclusion is clear. We are being given an option to be proud of.
Joel Ongert is a candidate I will vote for because I truly believe he will be good for the city, not just because the other guy is worse. I just don’t think that Joel’s opponent should be allowed to sit on both the county seat and the mayor’s seat at the same time, being that the two positions are often at odds and often have incredible conflicts of interest. Watching the forum the other night it was clear to me that Joel is focused on a positive vision for the city and sees the changes we are going through as an amazing transformation, not “horrible” as was alluded to by his challenger, twice, referring to the downtown reconstruction. Also, Joel Ongert has a “West Bend centric” attitude toward the sales tax referendum on the April 4 ballot citing the fact that the funds could be used toward additional road projects, unlike his challenger that has voted against West Bend twice historically to not receive sales tax revenue that is collected throughout the county but at a disproportionate rate from right here in the county seat.
It boils down to a simple question: Do we want a positive vision for the city of West Bend? Please join me in casting a positive vote on April 4th for Joel Ongert.
Justice Madl
District 7 alderman
West Bend