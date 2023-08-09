To the editor: In his letter to the editor in Saturday’s Daily News, William Schepp writes “Natural gas ranges and gasoline cars are being outlawed and (next) we will start building log cabins and outhouses.”
Hmmm … outhouses. Flush toilets waste more water than any other modern device. To the extent that the greenies are already pushing for washing machines that use less water (and, therefore, do less damage to the environment), don’t be surprised if they come for our toilets next.
Want the convenience of doing your business inside rather than using an outhouse? You can replace your existing water waster by installing a disposal unit that treats human waste by a biological process called composting. It only smells a little.
James Lee - West Bend