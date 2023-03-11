To the editor: Washington County is fortunate to have a drug treatment court. The program is designed to serve high-risk/high-need individuals who have significant substance use disorders. To be eligible for the program, a defendant must be a Washington County resident, who is not a violent offender, and who is or will be charged with at most a lower-level felony. Our treatment court was created through the considerable efforts of recently retired Judge Todd Martens and others. The drug treatment court is comprised of multiple professionals including a judge (currently Judge Sandra Giernoth), prosecutor, defense attorney, treatment providers and coordinators, probation agents, human services providers and law enforcement.
Drug treatment takes place in five phases. It takes a minimum of 14 months for a candidate to graduate, with the average completion time being closer to 16 months. Participants move forward through the program based upon continued sobriety, negative drug tests, compliance with program requirements and completion of phase goals. A participant can be terminated from the program for rules violations, or simply kept in a phase for a longer period. There is no going backward.
Our drug treatment court is saving lives. In its three-year existence, there have been 11 graduations. I am personally aware of individuals who have overdosed, were revived by Narcan, and who are now productive members of society following completion of the program. The Washington County drug treatment court reduces drug use and related criminal activity in the community. It reduces recidivism.
Finally, the program holds individuals accountable for their own conduct and gives them incentives to improve their lives, which benefits the community as a whole.
Ryan Hetzel
Circuit Court judge West Bend