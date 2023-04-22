To the editor: A number of years ago this country threw God out, and we the people went down the path of personal desires and temptations. Individuals and groups listened to whatever they wanted and desired (or lusted after.) It has been a short and slippery road, and evil pervades our lives.
In the Bible, First Corinthians chapter 5, verse 6 God speaks: “Don’t you know that a little yeast (evil) works through the whole batch of dough (all aspects of life).” Speaking to us through Apostle Paul, he directs his message to those in his (God’s) church. He says in 1 Corinthians chapter 5, verse 11 we must not associate with anyone who calls himself a brother but is sexually immoral or greedy, an idolator or a slanderer, a drunkard or a swindler. With such a man do not even eat. In verse 13 he adds God will judge those outside (his church). “Expel the wicked man from among you” (those in his church).
Throughout the Bible, God tells us what is right and wrong. In Matthew chapter 12, verse 30 he states “he that is not with me is against me; and he that gathereth not with me scattereth abroad.” Anything we think, say or do that is not pleasing to God is a sin. There is no “in-between.” Every sin will be made known when God returns. He also states in Ezekiel chapter 18, verse 4, “the soul that sinneth, it shall die.” He warns us in Matthew chapter 10, verse 28 not to be afraid of those who can kill the body, but not the soul. But rather, be afraid of the one who can “destroy both soul and body in hell.” In II Corinthians chapter 6, verse 2 he states “behold, now is the accepted time; now is the day of salvation.” The time to accept God as our lord and savior is now.
Larry Luckjohn
Jackson