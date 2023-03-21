To the editor: Dear residents of West Bend, I urge my fellow residents of West Bend to vote on April 4 for Denis Kelling to be our next mayor. During my time on the West Bend City Council we've studied our Fire Department and all of their needs and continued to support the police services. We increased spending on roads and have tackled big projects like the downtown Main Street reconstruction and encouraged business growth filling in big box stores and adding more to our industrial park. Only one candidate has the relevant experience to continue all of this, and that is Denis Kelling.
Denis' time on the County Board has touched all of the issues we face. Having him and his experiences and the right connections are vital to continue our success. He is invested in our community and is a proven leader. Denis has been to nearly all of the City Council meetings since his commitment serve us, to ensure he can jump in on day one and get to work.
His opponent, Mr. Ongert, can't say the same. He has zero experience working with public safety, roads or economic development projects. Nor has he been present at City Council meetings to learn and observe. We need somebody who will be ready on day one, not somebody who needs to learn on the job.
Please join me in voting for Denis Kelling as the next mayor of West Bend on or before April 4! He is the experience and leadership we need!
Tracy Ahrens
Alderman District 6 West Bend