To the editor: I was the lone vote against accepting Washington County’s donation toward the salaries for lifeguards and Beach House employees at the Regner Park pond. Why would I vote against “free money”?
You’ve read newspaper articles this week about the donation, as well as one to the YMCA. What you didn’t see is where the money is coming from. The narrative has been crafted to give the impression that it’s coming from Washington County, specifically County Executive Schoemann. In fact, the Regner Pond money is from the federal government, part of the $26 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds the county received. County officials insisted that this not be in the common council resolution or the joint news release.
But generosity has its limits. Handing out federal money is one thing, but Mr. Schoemann and county supervisors jealously guard the $15 million in sales taxes they’ll collect this year. They oppose returning just 20% of it to the cities, towns, and villages for road repairs, despite overwhelming support in last month’s referendum. For West Bend, this would be about $667,000 in the first year.
And there’s the mystery of why the county is supporting a city park and the YMCA at the same time it charges a fee to enter most county parks.
Of course, the whole thing is politics. This will be one of many shadow ARPA grants to organizations and municipalities that will be retold in a re-election campaign. I would gratefully accept a grant offered with pure intentions, but there was nothing altruistic about this one. The salaries were accounted for in the 2023 city budget in a process that was clean and transparent. Sometimes, money isn’t everything.
Jed Dolnick - District 5 alderman
West Bend