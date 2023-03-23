To the editor: In true spring renewal fashion, we have a great opportunity this April 4. The three outgoing West Bend School Board members, in their first term, helped dismantle innovations and returned our district to the prior, union-focused status quo. During their past term, through pandemic challenges and after, they continually sided with administrators and teachers, ignoring parental concerns, student performance and taxpayer struggles. We now have a chance to rebalance — to give parents a voice in the schools again, and get our kids back on track. Vote for the “S” candidates — Schulz, Stewart and Schloemer-Aleven. They’ll bring a breadth of life experience and parent’s passion to the board, and will challenge the status quo that has recently delivered only decline.
One of those leaving the School Board, Joel Ongert, now wants to lead the city. As mentioned above, I saw little leadership from him, merely rubber-stamping decisions of others, so I’m personally supporting Denis Kelling for mayor. Denis has strong opinions, which rubs some people wrong, but he’s willing to challenge others in order to come up with the best solutions.
In the circuit court judge race, Russ Jones is challenging the back-door process of resignation, appointment by the governor, and sole support by the courthouse crowd — an ongoing pattern that limits any real choice for voters.
Lastly, for conservatives, our most important choice is to return Justice Dan Kelly to the Wisconsin Supreme Court. The last thing we need is Judge Janet applying her “personal values,” instead of the law, to strike down a decade-plus of progress. The liberal left is desperate to reverse-gerrymander the district maps and roll back numerous laws (Act 10, voter ID, concealed carry, school choice, right-to-work, prevailing wage, election integrity, just to name a few). It’s critical for everyone to turn out and vote!
Randy Marquardt
West Bend