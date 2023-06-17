To the editor: If you live on the northside of West Bend it may be time to consider a reroute for your afternoon jog or your morning stroll with your dog. Transitions across the Milwaukee River may be even more limited. It appears that the 20th century steel trestle bridge in Young America, of common senior picture lore, is a thing of the past. Many readers may recall being able to drive a car across the Woodford Road access. In recent decades the bridge has been exclusively destined for pedestrians and has been off limits to automobiles thanks to some strategically placed rocks and construction fence. If you have not been following the Town of Barton minutes recently, the bridge has needed state approval to prove its rigidity and strength for access. Earlier this spring, a blaze orange snow fence was placed in interim until the state could compile a full report; but it did not deter active pedestrians who seemingly lept over, as such, the town has recently installed a very permanent bolted and power coated steel fence. Will the whimsical bridge of yesteryear go the way of the 8-track player, or can we expect it to be open in the near future?
Mitch Ziesemer - Town of Barton