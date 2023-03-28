To the editor: We love West Bend and love to walk the community. Have you ever noticed the large amount of raised edges on our sidewalks? There’s a better economical way to manage these hazards. There are many, many areas that have a raised edge from settling and/or tree root growth. We’d like to suggest that our community consider to offer a smarter solution. It seems the property owner that lives along these hazards first contacts the city to get on a list for review, the city employee comes out to review the situation and determine if it is needed.
From what I understand the remedy offered is to break the entire sidewalk square up and repour them at a shared cost. It seems most property owners wait to have this done when they are having new concrete work done, such as a driveway. Well, we have seen a solution and would like to present it here.
We walk in Slinger often. On a particular walk we saw many sidewalk edges previously that had been lifted and hazardous but now recently had been ground on that high edge. They were now safe and walkable. In West Bend it has gotten to the point where I find I must look at the sidewalks as I walk to spot out these huge trippers. I know others and have seen strangers get caught on these edges and are thrown to the ground on their knees.
After you fall and wonder “What the heck caused it” as you look back, you see this crazy raised edge. I haven’t spotted any ground-edge sidewalks in West Bend. It seems like a smart remedy and cost-effective to offer this. It removes this hazard, and leaves the sidewalk in a smooth-flowing walkway. There are several in our area with a 3-inch lift. This is dangerous to leave these.
The property owners probably hope no one brings the attention to it because they have the shared cost burden to correct it. Usually the rest of the sidewalk surface is in great shape and just needs the high edge ground down. This seems like a simple solution. I would like to propose the city offers a better remedy. Some property owners have bought the asphalt driveway filler and built up an edge.
Liz Ilnicki
West Bend