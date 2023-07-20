To the editor: I am writing regarding my concern for the fairness of the book challenges at the West Bend School District. The procedure seems to be stacked against the complainant(s).
All members of the committee are district personnel, with the exception of one parent (and one student for the high school book challenges). In one case, the parent is actually married to a teacher from the school district. This means the book committee has no real oversight.
Why can't the school district ensure public oversight by using a formula similar to that which is required by the state when selecting the ad hoc committee for Human Growth & Development?
Carol C. Mayer - West Bend