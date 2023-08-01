To the editor: The initial challenge to books available on a lengthy list of choices for book clubs in the West Bend School District was based on parental/guardianship control of their students’ reading selections.
Parents/guardians have always had control over their students’ selective choices of reading material for book clubs. It is their responsibility to exercise that control as they see fit for their student(s), alone.
Recent letters to the editor have ignored that fact. Your students, your choices.
— Susan Sauer, West Bend