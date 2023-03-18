To the editor: After attending most of the Samaritan Ad Hoc Committee meetings out of concern for the future of the Samaritan Health Center, I want to thank the committee members for their diligent efforts to find an answer to the question, “Should we stay in the nursing home business?”. The committee examined information related to staffing, condition of the existing building, possible publicprivate collaborations, potential new building, selling to a private owner, and, finally, closing the facility.
The committee listened to experts in finance, nursing home regulations, and architecture. They researched other counties’ solutions. They asked lots of questions. They became knowledgeable enough to define the best answer to the above question.
Leadership is the ability to look forward, not backward. It is a quality that defies the obvious and builds rather than tears down. This committee sees a future for Samaritan Health Center, building flexibility to meet potential changing needs.
In response to the committee’s findings, the County Board will have the opportunity to vote. We hope they will assure those currently in the Samaritan, as well as the next (and largest) generation of seniors, currently on the threshold, that Washington County is committed to providing the care and protection needed.
Now it’s our turn. Please contact your county supervisor. They are scheduled to vote on this issue early in April. We need 14 supervisors to vote yes to protect this treasure we call The Samaritan. They take seriously what their constituents say. They need to hear from you. Let them know you support their “yes” vote to keep the Samaritan. Your voice matters!
Deb Anderson
West Bend