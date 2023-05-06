Dear editor: The carrot or the stick. When it comes to influencing behavior, which approach is better? The U.S. and the European Union are about to show us which type of climate policy is more effective, and this experiment will play out in real time.
The two pieces of legislation at play are the EU’s recently passed carbon border adjustment mechanism, which (wildly simplified) attempts to impose a heavier tax on products imported from more highly polluting countries in an effort to use economic levers to make them clean up their act; versus the US’ Inflation Reduction Act, which attempts to stimulate the growth of “green” industries and foster ongoing investment in environmental causes by providing funds tied to meeting certain government requirements.
Both approaches are reasonable, and the truth of the matter is that we’ll need some combination of the two in order to influence behavior and outcomes. The changing climate and global heating are too urgent a matter to take a “one size fits all” approach. I’d urge our lawmakers and those in the EU to study each other and take the best parts of each policy, carrots, sticks, and all.
Nathan Dombeck Janesville