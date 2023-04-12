To the editor: I am writing this letter in support of the UW-Washington County Task Force’s proposal to merge the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Washington County with the Moraine Park Technical College. I have worked in higher education for over 20 years as a faculty member, administrator, coach, adviser, author, and consultant and I am keenly aware of the challenges facing higher education.
Institutions of higher learning are most effective when they are clear about the mission of the institution and organize programs, services, and curriculums to support the needs and goals of the students they serve.
The proposal to create a community college that organizes and offers specific tracks to address the needs of different student audiences is critical to promoting student retention and success and helping students achieve their personal, academic and career goals in a timely fashion without incurring overwhelming debt. I know from personal experience as I, and most of my family members, have earned degrees and certifications from UW centers, universities, and technical colleges. These degrees and certifications have not only helped us to advance in our careers, but also prepared us to serve our communities as educators, health care professionals, policemen, tradesmen and leaders of businesses and nonprofit organizations.
The proposed merger offers Wisconsin a unique opportunity to test an innovative approach that can provide Wisconsin citizens with a better return on their investment in higher education. By insisting that UWM-WC and MPTC-WB work together to create a unifying plan to strategically focus on addressing the needs of specific student populations, expenses associated with recruiting students can be shared and the costs of duplicating programs and services can be eliminated. Successful implementation of this model also offers an opportunity to replicate similar efforts across the state and strengthen one of Wisconsin’s most valuable assets — UW System schools and technical colleges.
Mary Secor
Bethlehem, N.H.