To the editor: I am a resident and mom of the West Bend School District. I have read the articles in the Daily News and viewed the reconsideration committee meetings concerning inappropriate books being offered to students in our school district for English classes. I am very fortunate to be able to currently have my children attend private school, however if someday I can’t afford to then I know I need to fight for what is being pushed in our local public schools now. It is concerning to me that our local schools have these types of books available to our kids. I would expect clean age-appropriate books to only be available to my kids while they are not under my supervision. If parents want kids to have access to that type of reading material they can get it else where just like you wouldn’t find a Bible in the public classrooms.
Some people try to tell me that it will be awhile before West Bend goes woke like Milwaukee, Madison, Chicago, and other large cities that have, but these books tell a different story.
In addition, the students and teachers sitting on the committees admit that profanity is common in the schools and that the situations described in these books are the reality the students are living in this district. I do not think reading books such as these has any benefits to the children and their negative behaviors. And while some may justify this reading material saying it’s good to open our kids up to different views and such, let’s remember age appropriation and also the fact that not every family raises their kids with the same morals and beliefs.
I truly hope those who are in charge take into consideration the parents who are not OK with this type of material.
Angela Tovar - West Bend