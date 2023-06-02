To the editor: It has been several weeks since the Washington County Board’s May 12 meeting and still no media has reported on the Potter Lawson report for Washington County’s Campus Plan with a cost of $65,318,400. We believe this grandiose plan is a slap in the face to the supporters who want to continue serving the county’s disabled and elderly by keeping a skilled nursing facility, Samaritan.
Several supervisors changed their support from renovating the current Samaritan building at a cost of $15 million, despite its financial sustainability. They appeared to have been “wowed” by the new building plans a private company could provide if a sale of the licenses could be negotiated. It is clear those who voted for the sale are not concerned with the $8 million price tag to close down the current Samaritan.
The supervisors did not consider the plans to build a new facility at a cost of $32 million. Perhaps if they had been presented that plan, they would have seen how the county could have a first-class nursing home equal to what a buyer could provide.
We propose Washington County scale back that planned $65 million administrative campus to only the needed changes by removing the “nice to have” building changes. The county could make a sizeable down payment investment in a new nursing home facility to keep a positive cash flow for a county-run nursing home facility. It could be a real win for the county that truly demonstrates our commitment to preserving a high quality of life for the seniors and disabled in our community.
Link to Potter Lawson plan: https://washingtonwi.novusagenda. com/agendapublic/CoverSheet.asp x?ItemID=15988& MeetingID=4558
Lois Krueger-Gundrum, Washington County Supervisor, District 15, Slinger Chris Bossert, Washington County Supervisor, District 4, City of West Bend Linda Gurath, Washington County Supervisor, District 5, City of West Bend