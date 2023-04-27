To the editor: I have read all the other letters to the editor of the Daily News about what to do about Samaritan. As a disabled taxpayer living in Washington County, I have a lot of experience in dealing with various medical facilities offering different types of care. Even though they are not all perfect, most are good at what they do. Some are for profit but many are not. What they have in common is they were instituted to provide some type or types of care. That is what they do. This is their primary purpose. Their primary purpose is not governing a Wisconsin county.
Our Washington County government should focus on its primary purpose, which is governing and not operating and managing care facilities. I believe the correct choice was made to pass the operation of Samaritan to an entity whose primary purpose is to successfully run care facilities. Thank you to all who were involved, on both sides. It's done.
P. Frank Byrne
West Bend