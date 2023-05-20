To the editor: Rather than considering options to maintain the Washington County Commuter Express, the supervisors took the lazy way out of just getting rid of it, citing subsidized costs. A lot of things are subsidized by taxpayers. Let’s get rid of the airport. I am sure my wife would have liked to fly to work at Badger Meter every day.

You are creating a hardship for the riders that relied on this service to get to downtown Milwaukee, Milwaukee Regional Medical Center, and various schools. Do your jobs!

Terry Kuss - West Bend

