To the editor: Rather than considering options to maintain the Washington County Commuter Express, the supervisors took the lazy way out of just getting rid of it, citing subsidized costs. A lot of things are subsidized by taxpayers. Let’s get rid of the airport. I am sure my wife would have liked to fly to work at Badger Meter every day.
You are creating a hardship for the riders that relied on this service to get to downtown Milwaukee, Milwaukee Regional Medical Center, and various schools. Do your jobs!
Terry Kuss - West Bend