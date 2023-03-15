To the editor: Recent press coverage of Supreme Court candidate Dan Kelly describes him as a defender of the rule of law. This fictional version of him is at odds with his public statements and his judicial record.
Aside from his well-known assistance in the fraudulent electors scheme (which profited him by six figures), his challenging the results of a free and fair election without any supporting evidence, and claiming that Social Security is slavery, he worked to end legal abortion, a hard-won and long-settled right under law, only recently overturned by unelected activist judges in Washington, D.C. His idea of rule of law may be better expressed as rule by law, a distinction to be considered since his campaign website states that “The Rule of Law is an indispensable foundation for ordered liberty,” an Orwellian phrase that should concern every American, and which begs the question: Liberty ordered by who? The Who, in one of their songs, described ordered liberty this way: “breathe the air we have blown you.” Dan Kelly’s notion of the rule of law is based on grievance politics and is as specious as wearing flag lapel pins or shouting “Freedom!” at political rallies, and depends on what the meaning of “of” is.
Tom Ackley
Lac du Flambeau