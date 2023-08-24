To the editor: LBGTQ: lesbian, bisexual, gay, transgender, other.
I’ve always been attracted only to women. I taught neurophysiology to medical students, and honestly don’t understand why someone would be sexually attracted to the same sex.
Fact: Some people are LBGTQ. Some people’s brains are different.
A Gallup poll found that 5.1% of women and 3.9% of men identified as LBGT. Thus about 15 million Americans are LBGT!
I think that this difference is largely genetically determined, because Wikipedia states, “there is no pervasive evidence that the demographics of sexual orientation have varied much over time or place.”
To skip teaching about LBGTQs in schools is as stupid as denying the Holocaust, white-washing slavery, or excusing American fascists.
My best friend at Caltech, David Sherlock, joined the Air Force and became a major in charge of Titan missiles having 50 megaton warheads. David married but divorced. Then he became Cynthia Roberts. The unenlightened Air Force would not promote her. Cynthia has passed away.
I had a lesbian girlfriend. She had married and had three children, but her marriage ended. She fell in love with a woman until that woman died. We dated, but she couldn’t make it with a man.
The famous English mathematician Alan Turing devised the concept of the general-purpose computer. Turing broke the German Enigma code, thereby shortening World War 2. But Turing was gay, a crime. He was given hormones, became depressed, and committed suicide.
Famous LBGTQs reportedly include Alexander the Great, Michelangelo, CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Rock Hudson, Florence Nightingale, Ellen DeGeneres, astronaut Sally Ride, Rosie O’Donnell, Wisconsin Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin, and Bruce/Caitlyn Jenner, Olympic decathlete.
I’m not queer, but I defend the constitutional rights of LBGTQs to live in peace.
Respect LBGTQs. Vote against hatemongering politicians such as Ron DeSantis who denigrate them.
Ronald S. Remmel, Ph.D.
West Bend