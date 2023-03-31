To the editor: As a Town of Trenton resident and after a recent expansion to my dairy operation, our family is committed to being a resident in the town for many years to come.
Chairman Gonnering has kept myself and other planning commission members informed on important changes in the town.
Chairman Gonnering is leaving office after the April 4 election. Recently the Town Board approved a new position and its terms, the town administrator, which passed by a 2-1 vote, Chairman Gonnering and Supervisor Ed Doer in favor, opposed by Jeff Esselmann. Why would Chairman Gonnering vote in favor of this new position when he isn’t running for re-election?
On November 1, 2022, Clerk Komro presented an ordinance to create the town administrator position, requesting $40/hour. On November 13, 2022, Clerk Komro was to take the zoning administrator and her part-time clerk position. On December 9, 2022 there was a special meeting to finalize the town administrator position.
As residents, we should question the new town administrator position with an $80,000 salary plus full benefits which could exceed $100,000. In addition the town hired a part-time town clerk with a salary in excess of $15,000.
For a town that has two DPW employees, no sewer or water, and a shrinking population, I don’t think we need a town administrator.
I hope everyone gets a chance to read and question what happened in the Town of Trenton. Where will we be coming up with the extra money needed for town administrator?
Join me in voting for Mike Lipscomb for chairman on April 4 for conservative fiscal responsibilities for the residents in the Town of Trenton.
Bob Roden
Town of Trenton