To the editor: I would like to speak to Larry Bales’ article from June 2, titled “Liberal Arts campus is an asset to our community,” and a misperception that still persists about MPTC. He says the tech colleges exist to “allow a student to make a living,” whereas a liberal arts education will “produce citizens ... with a broader view and help you get a life,” and helps students “develop a broad range of knowledge and learn to think creatively and develop critical thinking skills.” Sadly, this aligns with the outdated belief that if you’re “a bad student” you go to tech college, but if you’re a “good student” you go to “real college,” like UWWC.
Well, I went to “real college” right out of high school and failed miserably. I attended three “real colleges” in two years (including the University of Wisconsin-Washington County) and failed out of each. Later I reenrolled at MPTC and had a life-changing educational experience. In my two-year criminal justice program I developed critical thinking skills and learned to think creatively. I gained real-life experience from industry experts and was hired immediately after graduation. I became a productive citizen with a broad range of views. I then enrolled at a liberal arts college as a junior and obtained my bachelor’s then master’s degrees; and because of the foundation MPTC provided me I went on to obtain my doctorate degree. Of these four degrees, MPTC still stands out as the most meaningful and life-changing.
MPTC serves everyone, whether you’re earning your GED/HSED, looking for job skills/training, or looking for a career in nursing, mechanical engineering, or radiography. They serve roughly 14,000 students a year from all walks of life. So yes, while MPTC offers the chance for students to “get a living” it also helps thousands of students like me “get a life.”
Chris Schatz West Bend