To the editor: It’s time for baby boomers and members of the silent generation to organize against climate change.
Climate activist and author Bill McKibben has launched a new organization called Third Act aimed at engaging activists over 60. McKibben, who is 60 himself, has become convinced that his generation should more actively join the climate movement. He noted that Americans his age and older have a large share of the country’s financial assets and a tendency to vote in high numbers. People in their Third Act — those age 60 and older — are likely to have skills, resources, time, and, sometimes a lot of grandchildren who can serve as added incentive to act for the benefit of future generations.
In the U.S., baby boomers own more than half of the estimated $50 trillion in household assets in the country according to the Wall Street Journal. The hope is to form local chapters of Third Act.
“Becoming an elder is both a precious gift and a serious responsibility — a responsibility for sharing knowledge and for safeguarding the future of life.” — Robin Wall Kimmerer. It’s not us against them; we’re all in this together.
Richard Sanford - West Bend