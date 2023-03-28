To the editor: Washington County residents have an important choice to make for their Circuit Court Branch 1 judge on April 4. One is Ryan Hetzel, a born and bred Washington County attorney with a list of benevolent contributions and service to our community made over decades. He presently serves as our Branch 1 judge. The other is Russell Jones. According to the Wisconsin Board of Bar Examiners, Jones has a record of convictions including criminal damage to property in Arizona, disorderly conduct in Texas, public intoxication in Texas, and 45 days in a Canadian jail.
In the days when I served on the City Council of West Bend, Jones would not have been allowed to serve as a bartender in our town. I hope voters in Washington County will send a strong message on April 4th and elect Ryan Hetzel as our circuit court judge.
Nick Dobberstein
Slinger