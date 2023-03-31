To the editor: We all need to support Daniel Kelly for Wisconsin Supreme Court or we will lose Wisconsin.
Liberals from the West and East Coasts are spending millions of dollars in an attempt to buy a seat on our Supreme Court by putting false ads out about Dan Kelly. They want Janet Protasiewicz on our court to make Wisconsin like Illinois.
Janet is extreme and her record is scary. She does have a long history of letting violent criminals off easy. She is promoting herself as an activist and already talking about repealing our laws and freedoms. That is not what a judge is supposed to do. Her values are not the law.
Janet is so weak she refused to do multiple debates with Dan Kelly. That tells us she is unqualified. She is now being accused of abusing her husband and using racial slurs. This personal conduct disqualifies her from serving. Janet is dangerous and wrong for Wisconsin!
Justice Daniel Kelly will preserve constitutional rights, uphold the rule of law, and prevent judicial activism. He has the experience and has shown us to be trustworthy in applying the law as it is written, rather than legislating from the bench. He will be fair and impartial. Law enforcement is standing with Justice Kelly because they know he will defend the Constitution and uphold the rule of law.
Return honor to judicial elections; leave politics to the other branches and elect Justice Daniel Kelly to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Marian Nowak
Slinger