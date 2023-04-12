To the editor: Democrats care only about keeping power. They’re burning down the country to “get” Trump.
Conservative scholar and historian Victor Davis Hanson appeared on the Tucker Carlson show and suggested that the United States is in a revolution and people don’t realize it. Hanson called Democrats’ relentless efforts to “get” Trump, no matter the cost, third-world election tampering and also said that the U.S. has lost all moral authority.
Trump wrote on Truth Social: “The only reason I have these absolutely ridiculous investigations against me, headed up by racists, lunatics, and radical left maniacs, is for purposes of election interference. It will be harder for the Democrats to cheat like they did in 2020, so they are going right to the old Soviet Union playbook and using the DOJ, FBI, and others in ‘Justice’ to interfere in our once sacred elections. We’ve got to swamp these cheaters, and we will win!”
Former acting U.S. Attorney General Matt Whitaker warned that the indictment of former President Trump sets a 'concerning precedent' that may allow local prosecutors to target political enemies under federal law. Local DAs don’t have that power against their political enemies.
Trump cannot get a fair trial.
Sallie Helmer
Ripon