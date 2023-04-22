To the editor: I’ve just read Robert Zubrin’s jampacked column (Daily News, April 20) on moving to electric vehicles over the next 40 years. He literally wrote the book on this issue, and it shows: The column’s detailed math made my eyes glaze over! But I urge your readers, first, to agree: we MUST make this transition. Doing nothing doesn’t mean “nothing happens” - it means continued warming, until we are thoroughly baked! Then reread his column. He’s showing us how to deliver an intact planet to our grandchildren. Impossible, you think? Read on.
I’m a lifelong West Bend native. Newborn twin grandkids have brought me and my wife to Shanghai, China, to backstop their stressed parents. Our first six months have been eye-openers, for sure. Here, every other car sold is electric. On the street, we watch them purr silently past, each sporting a green license plate. China supports this transition with subsidies of every sort. They’ve already rolled out 800,000 charging stations, all across the country. In 2030, 40% of new car sales nationwide are slated to be electric. The Shanghai Auto Show just closed here. It showcased China’s push to electrify its fleet.
Rep. Gallagher’s Select Committee is focusing our attention on the need to out-compete China. He’s spot-on, and so is Mr. Zubin. If China can do this, why can’t we? Don’t let red tape, inertia, or political resistance gridlock our move to a green future. Let’s unify, and push! Then, in 18 years, when these twin Shanghai grandkids start college, they’ll be driving around Washington County in a quiet green car.
Bruce L. Reynolds
West Bend