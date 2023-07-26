On July 15, Elevate hosted our 13th annual Under the Influence of Adrenaline Race Series comprised of a (Boston qualifier) marathon, half marathon, 10K and 5K run. Some 524 participants registered with some coming from as far away as Texas, New York, and Canada. The race was held on the Eisenbahn Trail with participants starting in West Bend and running as far north as Campbellsport. This year we were also pleased to partner with National Alliance on Mental Illness Washington County by providing a fundraiser inside a fundraiser to benefit their programs and services!
The money raised helps Elevate achieve our mission to guide and empower individuals, families, and communities to effectively address substance use and mental health challenges. Some of the programs that this funding supports include the Peers 4 Peers program, Drug Treatment Court, and Calm Harbor. This event generated over $40,000 in revenue and we are so grateful for everyone’s help.
Events like this require a great deal of financial, in-kind, and volunteer support to go off without a hitch. Thank you to Washington and Fond du Lac counties for opening your beautiful trail to our event. Thank you also to Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin and LifeStar for being there should medical support need to be provided for our participants. Thank you to West Bend Insurance, Westbury Bank, Kettlebrook Church, Delta Defense, RW Baird, Summit Credit Union, West Bend Kiwanis Foundation, T-4 Insurance, Granite Hills Hospital, Washington County Dairy Promotion, Kieckhafer, Dietzler, Hauser, Hanson LLC, Group Health Associates and Gilman Precision, USA for their financial sponsorships. Also, thank you to Meijer, Engelhardt Dairy, and Property Loss Management for their in-kind support.
Finally, a huge thank-you to our amazing volunteers who got up early to cheer on the runners and make sure they stayed hydrated and safe throughout the day. This includes the West Bend Police Department, NAMI Washington County, West Bend West girls cross country Team, youths from the Peers 4 Peers programs in Waukesha and Washington counties and current and former Elevate board and staff.
See you July 20, 2024!
Mary Simon
Executive director
Elevate Jackson