To the editor: Recently the Daily News has had three articles mentioning Moraine Park Technical College and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Washington County. Both now offer two years of general education to their students. That affords them junior status to UW-Milwaukee and other four-year colleges. The success of the referendum voted on last fall shows the community support for expansion of the MPTC campuses.
Is there duplication? Of course. Should there be? Probably not.
The County Board will need to determine the best course of action. Support for local education is strong and needed. Personally I support emphasis on education versus cafeterias, sports and cheerleaders. The local health care facilities and industries need a competent workforce to grow, think technical skills. Moraine Park provides a two-year start to a full college degree as well as technical studies, both paths very affordable.
Full disclosure, I attended Moraine Park after my college experience (50+ years ago). Both served me well. Presently I’m on the Moraine Park Foundation Board. This foundation helps those who may find expenses attending the college difficult.
David Baldus
Town of Polk