o the editor: Why is West Bend spending so much money on the riverwalk and then allowing high-rise apartment buildings to obscure the view?
Why are we refurbishing parks when they can’t fix the neighborhood roads?
Why does the Fire Department want to buy new property to build when West Bend has so much unused park areas along 18th and on Wildwood?
Why is the School Board in debt when enrollment is decreasing?
Why do judges compete for a job where experienced people just interpret the existing laws?
If we don’t have a death penalty for murderers why should we allow abortions?
Why does it take millions to run for higher political offices when they say anyone can run?
Why don’t we support a nursing home catering to longtime taxpayer residents who need help?
Why do ordinary people care what the rich politicians talk and do while in office? Why does news affect our lives and then apathy sets in and we do nothing?
Why do old people love this country and the younger ones don’t show much patriotism?
Why does God still bless this country? LOVE!
I hope all our questions get answered soon.
Bill Schepp
West Bend