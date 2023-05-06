Hopefully, you have been following the articles and opeds regarding our local UWM–Washington County university. Our local university was established in 1967 through the efforts of community leaders, county officials, and our state government. The idea was to provide a greater opportunity for local youth to have affordable access to a college education. Since that time, UWM–WC has provided that affordable opportunity to thousands of local students who were often the first in their family to earn a college degree, and 90% of whom have remained in the general area providing services and leadership to local communities.
In recent years, however, college enrollments have taken a downturn with job opportunities becoming plentiful and population growth flattening. This has left our community leaders and concerned citizens wondering if it’s time to rethink our local university structure.
Accordingly, County Board Chair Josh Schoemann assembled a task force to look into the issue. Surprisingly, however, the task force didn’t include any voting representatives from either UWM or Moraine Park Technical College — both of whom would almost certainly be key stakeholders in any significant structural change. In addition, based on letters submitted to the West Bend Daily News, neither of those institutions appear to support the advisory vote the County Board passed 19 to 2 at their last meeting, favoring establishment of a community college that would be a melding of those two institutions and would require the approval of both entities.
In an attempt to improve understanding among the various stakeholders and explore alternate solutions, John Torinus, the chairman of the county exploratory committee, along with Simon Bronner, dean of UWMWC, and Stephane Scholtz, the co-chair of the UWM-WC Faculty Steering Committee, all kindly agreed to take part in a panel discussion regarding the future of UWMWC before a gathering of the UWM-WC faculty and the Washington County Campus Foundation ambassadors. The WCCF is a local independent organization that awards scholarships to promising West Bend-area college students, and the ambassadors are a group of local volunteers who are key in supporting that effort. I should probably also mention that my wife, Joan, is the executive director of the WCCF and, as a friend of the university, volunteered to monitor the panel discussion.
The panel didn’t forge a new path for UWM-WC, but it did provide a number of insights. For instance:
• Mr. Torinus apparently didn’t realize that UWM Chancellor Mone was in the process of forming his own exploratory committee to look into the future of UWMWC.
• In spite of unanticipated turnover in UWM’s recruiting area and the dampening effects of COVID, UWMWC’s fall enrollment is currently running 25% ahead of last year’s.
• Not all UWM-WC faculty is against the concept of a community college, but the advisory proposal passed by the County Board appears to fall well short of a community college structure.
• The core curriculum foundation laid in a college student’s early years is the structure that the rest of their education is built on. At UWM-WC classes are small and taught by professors, 90% of whom have Ph.Ds. Consequently, a very high percentage of UWM-WC graduates go on to complete their four-year degrees.
• In an informal survey of current WCCF scholarship recipients who attended UWM-WC, approximately 95% of the students said they attended the local college because they felt they could get a high-level education while saving money by living at home and through lower tuition costs.
• 100% of those students said they appreciated the smaller classes, the ability to get to know their professors, and the option to get help whenever they needed it.
Although I salute the work of County Board Chair Josh Schoemann’s exploratory committee, I think it’s too early to pronounce UWM-WC dead. As I said in an earlier oped, enrollments fluctuate with the economy and I believe UWM-WC, having survived significant recruiting staff turnover and COVID, deserves a chance to get its feet on the ground. At the very least, it deserves more study, greater community involvement, and wider input in search of broader solutions.
*** In my April 22 op-ed, I mistakenly wrote that the County Board voted 9-2 in favor of merging UWM-WC and MPTC into a community college. The vote was actually 19-2. I apologize for the error. I don’t like to make mistakes, and I can hear my past math students chanting, “Human beings make mistakes, that’s why we double check our work.”
Al Rudnitzki is a retired insurance manager, past educator and a Town of West Bend resident.